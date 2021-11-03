Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sunday's game against Chiefs, reports say

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network and ESPN report.

The Packers have not yet confirmed the reports.

Rodgers is not the first Packer to be placed on the reserve COVID-19 list, but his reported absence may be the most felt.

Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were both placed on the reserve COVID-19 list and missed last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who attended meetings virtually during his absence, was also placed on the COVID-19 list and missed last week's game.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.