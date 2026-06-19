West Palm Beach hosts 50th ‘Paw Prints in the Sand’ dog show at South Florida Fairgrounds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 1,000 dogs from across the country will take center stage during the Jupiter-Tequesta Dog Club’s 50th annual “Paw Prints in the Sand” dog show, running June 19–21 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The American Kennel Club–licensed event will feature conformation judging, junior showmanship, specialty breed competitions, and the AKC National Owner-Handled Series, according to event chair Tom Grinels.

Three days of competition

Each day will showcase dozens of breeds vying for Best in Show. Friday’s schedule includes the Florida East Coast Dachshund Club Specialties, while Saturday features the Best Bred by Exhibitor competition.

Sunday concludes with the Best Veteran in Show, honoring dogs age 7 and older. Specialty events for Great Danes will run Saturday and Sunday.

The event also offers a 4–6 month Beginner Puppy competition on all three days, a Pee Wee class for handlers ages 5–9 on Saturday at noon, and high-energy dock diving demonstrations.

Vendors and clinics

Alongside judging, visitors can browse canine merchandise, watch grooming in action, and access on-site veterinary eye and heart clinics.

Why this matters now

The 50th anniversary underscores the region’s deep connection to the dog sport community, which continues to attract tourism dollars and national attention to Palm Beach County. The show also provides a showcase for local breeders and junior handlers developing their skills for future national competitions.

If you go:

📅 Dates/Times: June 19–21, 2026, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. daily

📍 Location: South Florida Fairgrounds – East & West Expo Centers, 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach

🎟 Admission: $5; free for children under 12. Parking is $10/day.

More details, including daily judging schedules, are available at foytrentdogshows.com .

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