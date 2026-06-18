Wellington’s Read It Write It book festival brings authors and readers together for day of inspiration

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Mall at Wellington Green will transform into a hub for literature lovers this Saturday as the Read It Write It Book & Writing Festival returns for a full day of author panels, writing workshops, and book signings.

Wellington’s Read It! Write It! Festival connects authors and readers

Promoter Heidi Hess told WPTV the festival, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20, celebrates the power of storytelling and the connections books can create.

Attendees will meet authors across multiple genres, including Shelia Fowler, Zelda Jade Hess, Wendell Maxey and Justin Yee Shui.

Panels and Workshops Across Genres

Festivalgoers can sit in on interactive panels that range from poetry to sports writing, with sessions designed for both aspiring writers and avid readers.

ESPN and Sports Illustrated contributor Wendell Maxey will share insight into the craft of sports journalism, while local authors will offer tips on navigating publishing.

Why This Matters Now

Literary festivals offer not only a platform for authors but also help strengthen community ties, especially in an era when in-person events have reclaimed importance.

Local organizers say events like this encourage intergenerational dialogue and celebrate the joy of unplugging for a day immersed in books.

Founded to spotlight local and regional talent, the Read It Write It Book & Writing Festival emphasizes accessibility — admission is free, making it possible for more residents to attend.

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