'We need you': Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County seeks volunteers to help struggling young readers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County is calling for more volunteers to help students struggling with reading as educators continue addressing learning gaps affecting children across the county.

During International Literacy Day events in Boynton Beach, leaders with the Literacy Coalition highlighted the urgent need for tutors through the nonprofit's Building Better Readers program.

WATCH BELOW: Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County needs volunteer reading tutors

Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County Needs Volunteer Reading Tutors

"Our readers are struggling," said Kristin Calder with the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County. "Forty-one percent of third graders are not reading on grade level, and up until third grade, you're learning to read, but after fourth grade, you need to be able to read to learn."

Calder said many middle school students are also still recovering from academic disruptions caused during the pandemic.

"Those were the kids during the pandemic that missed out on a lot of those fundamental skills," Calder said.

The Literacy Coalition partners with the School District of Palm Beach County to provide one-on-one tutoring support for students. Volunteers work directly with children throughout the school year to help improve reading confidence and comprehension.

"Our volunteers really come in and bring the best out of the kids," said Megan Bob with the Literacy Coalition. "Our volunteers get to work one-on-one with students for the entire school year, really get to know them and provide them the support they need to gain the skills in reading."

The organization is encouraging more community members to sign up for tutor training sessions held throughout the year.

"We need you," said Cyd Alderman, community engagement coordinator with the Literacy Coalition. "We have training scheduled throughout the year, about monthly. We would love for you to join us for the full day training and then go out into the classrooms to help."

Volunteers gathered at the coalition's Boynton Beach headquarters, sorting donated books by reading level so they can be distributed to children participating in literacy programs.

Carrie Supancic, a volunteer tutor, said the books will support students throughout the school year.

"Everyone is going through a bunch of books that have been donated," Supancic said. "They're being sorted by reading level, and then they'll be disseminated to kids that we work with throughout the year."

Business leaders are also being encouraged to support literacy efforts through employee volunteer opportunities and partnerships.

"The business community really is behind the Literacy Coalition," said Chris Duke, board chair for the organization. "It's a good fit."

In addition to tutoring programs, the Literacy Coalition promotes reading engagement through community book discussions and literacy events designed to bring residents together through books and storytelling.

"We're very much about celebrating reading and want to bring the community together to enjoy reading, talking about it, books, and bringing us together and having a community dialogue," Calder said.

The Literacy Coalition offers tutoring opportunities for students in first through fifth grade at several Palm Beach County locations, including the Blume Literacy Center, Palm Beach County Main Library and Lantana Public Library.

People interested in volunteering can learn more about upcoming training opportunities through the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.