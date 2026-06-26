SoFlo Market brings patriotic family fun to Boca Raton City Hall this July 4

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The popular SoFlo Market is gearing up to turn Boca Raton City Hall into a hub of red, white and blue celebration this Independence Day, says founder and organizer Tatiana Freitas.

The free monthly event will take place Saturday, July 4, drawing families, food lovers and local shopping enthusiasts from across Palm Beach County.

Freitas told WPTV the market’s mission is to uplift small local businesses and bring the community together — and for the holiday, organizers are adding extra patriotic flair. Highlights include a kids’ parade, a DJ, unique vendors, gourmet food and the first 20 children through the gate receiving a free gift.

Family entertainment with a patriotic twist

Visitors can expect face painting, a foggy bubble station, mini golf, and balloon twisting, alongside the market’s signature array of handmade crafts and mouthwatering desserts. A live appearance by the SoFlo Market’s flamboyant flamingo mascot is set to be a crowd favorite.

Local partnerships and community pride

Boca Raton firefighters and police officers have been invited to share the day with residents, reinforcing the family-first atmosphere. Kyle, Freitas’ son, and Eddie, her husband, are part of the organizing team ensuring activities run smoothly.

Electricity will be powered by generators on-site, and strong cell service means friends and family can share moments instantly across social media. The event’s Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube channels will feature behind-the-scenes clips and photos throughout the day.

Why this matters now

Independent markets like SoFlo are increasingly vital to local economies, offering exposure for small businesses and creating spaces where neighbors can connect. Tying this celebration to the Fourth of July blends economic support with cultural tradition, making it more than just a market — it’s a statement of community pride.

The SoFlo Market runs monthly, but Freitas says the Independence Day edition is always a standout.

“We want to make people proud to call this place home,” she said.

Event details:

📍 Boca Raton City Hall, 201 West Palmetto Park Road

🗓 Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

💵 Free admission

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