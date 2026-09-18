Responsible Dog Ownership Day in Fort Pierce to support shelter pets and educate families

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Kennel Club and Dogs and Cats Forever Animal Sanctuary are inviting families to Fort Pierce this weekend for Responsible Dog Ownership Day, a free event focused on pet education, adoption awareness, and fundraising for shelter animals.

The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dogs and Cats Forever Animal Sanctuary, located at 4600 Selvitz Road in Fort Pierce.

Responsible Dog Ownership Day Saturday in Fort Pierce

Organizers say the event is designed to help pet owners better understand training, care, and responsible ownership while supporting local shelter animals in need.

“We’re hosting the Responsible Dog Ownership event (Saturday). It’s a free event so that people can come out and get information about how to be responsible dog owners so that we don’t see dogs being returned to the shelter,” said Susan Lyons with the Treasure Coast Kennel Club during an interview with WPTV’s T.A. Walker on “Shining A Light.”

The event will feature dog training demonstrations, agility showcases, therapy and service dog education, raffles, food trucks and activities for children including bounce houses and a scavenger hunt.

Organizers say families who participate in the scavenger hunt can collect vouchers from vendors to receive a free raffle ticket. Raffle prizes include gift baskets, gift cards, and a television.

“We have a lot of vendors coming, including the Fort Pierce canine unit. They’re going to be doing a demonstration,” said Janice Link McGivney of the Treasure Coast Kennel Club. “We’re doing a scavenger hunt, so kids can come. They’re going to get little vouchers at each vendor, and then they’ll get a free raffle ticket.”

Dogs available for future adoption through Dogs and Cats Forever Animal Sanctuary will also be featured during the event, including Libby, a 9-year-old terrier highlighted during WPTV’s live morning coverage.

Shelter leaders say donations are especially important as animal rescues continue dealing with overcrowding and supply shortages.

“Admission into the event is free, but the first 50 people who bring a donation in can get these really cool swag bags,” said Nancy Dunn of Dogs and Cats Forever Animal Sanctuary. “Things that we need are dog food, cat food, flat sheets right now for puppies, blankets, towels — those kinds of things we’re always in need of.”

The event also includes information about obedience training, therapy dogs and service dogs, along with opportunities for pet owners to learn more about local pet resources.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring unopened pet food, towels, blankets, or other donation items to support the shelter.

As shelters across Florida continue facing increased demand for rescue services, organizers say community events like this help connect families with resources while supporting animals waiting for permanent homes.

Admission is free.

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