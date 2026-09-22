Port St. Lucie veterans home raises money for WiFi, Medal of Honor Museum trip

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Veterans and supporters at the Ardie R. Copas State Veterans Nursing Home in Port St. Lucie are raising money for resident WiFi access and a special trip to the Congressional Medal of Honor Museum in Sebring.

The fundraiser, organized with support from Ardies’ Mission, includes a raffle for a Lincoln Town Car. Organizers said proceeds will help veteran residents stay connected with loved ones and experience a museum visit dedicated to honoring military service.

“This is the Ardie R. Copas State Veterans Nursing Home,” said Shyrell Copas, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Ardie R. Copas. “I’m the daughter of Ardie R. Copas. That over there is my mom, Betsy. She is the wife of Ardie Copas.”

Copas also shared a personal family story connected to her father’s military service.

“When my dad would go out into battle, he’d grab his Betsy (his gun), and he’d go to war,” Copas said.

The nonprofit is working to fund a visit for residents to the Congressional Medal of Honor Museum in Sebring.

“We’re raising money for these veterans,” Copas said. “We’re hoping to get WiFi for the nursing home and also take these guys somewhere.”

“That special place is called the Congressional Medal of Honor Museum in Sebring, Florida,” she added.

The Ardie R. Copas State Veterans Nursing Home is a facility in the Tradition area of Port St. Lucie.

“We are a 120-bed facility,” said Sherika Ayers, life enrichment program manager at the nursing home. “We currently have a waiting list. We are a five-star facility.”

Ayers said nearly every room is occupied.

“All of our rooms are full,” Ayers said.

Veteran resident Cal Heathman also shared artwork he created in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary.

“The research and the actual paintings took me about 10 months to do,” Heathman said. “I started last December thinking about it and what individual segments represented America.”

The event highlighted the continued need for community support for veterans facilities and programs across the Treasure Coast, especially efforts focused on connection, recreation and quality of life for aging veterans.

More information about the fundraiser and Ardies’ Mission is available at WPTV.com and ardiesmission.org.

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