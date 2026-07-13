Palm Beach Zoo shares 4 major summer updates, from Kids Free extension to Zoo Lights preview

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Zoo is giving South Florida families four new reasons to visit this summer and beyond, including an extended Kids Free promotion, returning adult-only nights, a milestone update on its new koala joey and major changes coming to Zoo Lights.

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Palm Beach Zoo announces 4 major summer updates

Amanda Joiner, the zoo’s chief marketing and technology officer, shared the updates during WPTV’s “Shining A Light” segment from the zoo Monday morning.

The zoo’s popular Kids Free promotion has now been extended through Aug. 10, according to zoo officials. Under the program, up to four children ages 3 to 12 receive free admission with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Joiner said the extension is designed to help local families enjoy affordable outings during the hottest stretch of summer while still supporting the zoo’s conservation mission.

Zoo officials emphasized that families still receive the full zoo experience through the promotion, including access to exhibits, shaded walkways and animal encounters.

The zoo is also encouraging visitors to stay cool with indoor spaces, shaded pathways and frozen treats available throughout the park.

Another major update centers around the zoo’s newest fan favorite — a koala joey that has captured attention across Palm Beach County. The joey is officially a boy and now has a name: Bonza.

“That’s Aussie slang for ‘awesome’ or ‘excellent,’” Joiner said during the interview.

Zoo staff members from departments ranging from accounting to marketing helped document and share the koala family’s journey with the public, according to officials.

Palm Beach Zoo also announced the return of its Wild Night Out series, an adults-only after-hours experience happening on the last Saturdays of July, August and September.

The themed nights include:



“Paws & Santa Claus” in July

“Tails & Touchdowns” in August

“Decades After Dark” in September

The events will feature live entertainment, themed activities and performances from bands including Whiskey Six and Snapback.

Zoo officials said a previous Wild Night Out event in June featured line dancing lessons led by Dance Till Dawn.

July’s event will also serve as an early preview of this year’s Zoo Lights celebration.

Joiner said guests can expect new lighting displays, updated activations and a noticeably different experience compared to previous years.

As South Florida families continue looking for affordable ways to stay active and connected during the summer months, attractions like Palm Beach Zoo are expanding themed experiences that blend entertainment, conservation and community engagement.

Palm Beach Zoo is located at 1301 Summit Blvd. in West Palm Beach. For more information about events, click here.

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