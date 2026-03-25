Palm Beach International Boat Show 2026 features floating pickleball court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show is underway along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront and runs through Sunday, March 29. This year’s event is making waves with the debut of a brand-new superyacht and an unexpected attraction — pickleball on water.

With more than $1 billion worth of boats on display, the boat show offers everything from sleek 8-foot inflatables to nearly 300-foot superyachts. Highlights include the 197-foot Alfa G by Oceanco, complete with a helipad, outdoor movie theater, pool, gym, and a duplex master suite, and the "James Bond"-themed Casino Royale yacht owned by entrepreneur John Staluppi.

New this year is a floating pickleball court located in the show’s marina. Yacht crews will compete in a tournament for a trophy prize, and attendees will have the chance to play when matches are not in session.

The five-day event also features premium experiences including the Windward VIP Lounge, educational seminars, family-friendly activities like the Kids Fishing Clinic, immersive attractions in the Nautical Ventures AquaZone, and more than 75 food and beverage options.

Palm Beach International Boat Show 2026 Quick Facts

Dates: March 25–29, 2026

Location: Downtown West Palm Beach waterfront & Palm Harbor Marina

Vessels: 300+ boats, 100+ superyachts over 80 feet

Debuts: Ad Astra superyacht, floating pickleball court

Tickets: $37 for general admission (1-day), $430 for VIP Windward Lounge

Family Day (March 29): Kids 14 and under free with adult ticket

Active military/veterans: Free general admission on March 29

More information and tickets are available at pbboatshow.com.

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