Palm Beach Gardens sixth graders teach peers to build computers, learn AI at summer camp

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — At The Weiss School this week, a group of sixth graders is flipping the script on summer learning by teaching their peers how to build computers and grasp the basics of artificial intelligence.

The initiative, called Kids Teaching Kids Academy, was created by 12-year-old founder Heath Neer, who launched the free program last year with just five students.

This summer, the camp has quadrupled in size, with 20 participants and five student instructors from Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach. The program runs June 1–4 and is entirely peer-led, supported by The Weiss School and parent volunteers.

Teaching by Doing

The camp's curriculum includes hands-on assembly of computers — which attendees take home free — plus lessons on fundamental AI concepts.

Why This Matters Now

As technology becomes increasingly vital for education and careers, access to tools and knowledge remains uneven.

Programs like Kids Teaching Kids aim to close those gaps, targeting students who otherwise might not have access to a computer. By empowering children to teach one another, organizers hope to inspire lasting confidence and curiosity.

The program uses donated parts and support from the community to keep costs down. Instructors wear camp shirts and hats, creating a team spirit that Kapetan says “makes it feel more like a movement than just a camp.”

Looking Ahead

With day one already underway, instructors plan to finish each build and move into demonstrations of AI applications by week's end. Organizers hope that the success will encourage similar peer-led models across Palm Beach County.

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