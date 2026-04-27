Palm Beach County Open Studios returns in 2026 with over 100 artists

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County arts scene is about to throw open its doors — literally.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is bringing back Open Studios on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, with a record-breaking lineup: more than 140 local artists across 60+ studios.

This free, self-guided weekend gives residents and visitors a rare behind-the-scenes look at where creativity happens. Whether you’re into painting, pottery, photography, glassblowing, or mixed media, you can walk right into an artist’s space, watch the creative process unfold, and even take home original works.

Open Studios is part of the Cultural Council’s MOSAIC, the Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture, celebrating not just the art you see but the stories behind it. It’s designed to let you meet the artists, learn about their inspirations, and discover how their work reflects the very soul of Palm Beach County.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday, May 2 & Sunday, May 3

Time: Noon to 5 p.m. each day

Cost: Free

Where: Below is a map of various locations across Palm Beach County



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