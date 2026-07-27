Okeeheelee Chiefs 8U team heads to Cal Ripken World Series after dominant summer run

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Okeeheelee Chiefs 8U All-Star team is headed to the Cal Ripken World Series in Alabama after a dominant postseason run that has turned heads across Palm Beach County.

The West Palm Beach-based team earned its berth by winning district, Florida state and Southeast regional championships, according to the Okeeheelee Baseball Association. The World Series is scheduled for Aug. 2-8 in Florence, Alabama.

The Chiefs have overwhelmed opponents throughout tournament play, outscoring teams 151-3 during their postseason run, according to league officials.

Players, coaches and families say the success is about much more than baseball.

Organizers say the team has spent countless hours developing fundamentals, baseball IQ and teamwork while building strong friendships on and off the field. Many of the players have grown up together through years of practices, games and travel tournaments at Okeeheelee Park.

League President Phil Baker said this summer has become one of the most successful in the history of the Okeeheelee Baseball Association.

In addition to the Chiefs’ World Series appearance, Okeeheelee’s 9U all-star team also advanced to the Cal Ripken World Series after winning regional competition. Overall, six teams from the Palm Beach County program reached regional tournaments this summer.

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The Chiefs will now face national and international competition in Alabama, including teams from across the United States and countries such as the Bahamas, Aruba and Bonaire.

Families say the experience gives young athletes an opportunity to compete at a high level while learning lessons about accountability, resilience and sportsmanship.

Community fundraising efforts are continuing to help offset travel expenses for players and coaches making the trip to Alabama. Supporters can donate through the team’s GoFundMe campaign organized through the Okeeheelee Baseball Association.

Youth baseball continues to grow across South Florida, with travel tournaments and regional competition becoming increasingly competitive each year. Coaches say opportunities like the Cal Ripken World Series create lifelong memories for players while strengthening community ties throughout Palm Beach County.

More information about the organization is available at okeeheeleebaseball.org.

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