PALM CITY, Fla. — The Border Collies rescued from a Palm City hoarding case earlier this month are continuing to recover physically and emotionally as the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast prepares to open adoption applications Sept. 1.

Not every home is right for a border collie — here’s what future adopters need to know

The 36 dogs were removed from a Palm City home Aug. 10 after a Martin County Sheriff's Office investigation into suspected animal hoarding conditions. WPTV investigative reporter Jamie Ostroff had previously reported on concerns raised by neighbors.

Now, weeks later, shelter staff and volunteers say the transformation is already visible.

"They are healing emotionally, physically. They're doing really well," volunteer Sue Park said. "They're starting to walk on a leash. They're making progress."

Park said many of the dogs are also beginning to come off anxiety and pain medications.

"We're weaning them off, and they're starting to trust humans and each other," she said.

Why Border Collies require special owners

As excitement builds online about the upcoming adoptions, experienced Border Collie owners have also been warning potential adopters that the breed requires a very active and engaged lifestyle.

Sarah Fisher with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said Border Collies are highly energetic and intelligent dogs that thrive with stimulation and routine.

"They love to run and play. They love agility. They're constantly moving," Fisher said.

She said the dogs also benefit from enrichment activities and structured schedules.

"Same time for feeding and sleeping — it works great for them," Fisher said.

According to the American Kennel Club, Border Collies typically need extensive daily exercise, mental stimulation and consistent training. The breed is often best suited for active households with time and space for the dogs to thrive.

Humane Society using 'matchmaker' approach for adoptions

Shelter staff say the adoption process for the rescued dogs will differ from a standard first-come, first-served adoption.

Instead, the Humane Society plans to carefully review applications and match dogs with homes that best fit each animal's personality and recovery needs.

"Some of these dogs are really not going to be your typical Border Collie, and that's OK," Fisher said. "It's just really important that we have patient owners that's going to let them decompress and be the dog that they are supposed to be after all the trauma they had."

Director of Operations Lori Tucker said the shelter is prioritizing homes with space for the dogs to safely exercise and adjust.

"We are looking for people that own a home or have a house, not apartments," Tucker said. "These are not going to be apartment dogs. Fenced-in backyard is going to be preferred. Land or acreage is going to be preferred."

Not every dog rescued from the hoarding case is showing the same personality yet. During a live WPTV visit to the shelter's play yard, some dogs explored confidently while others remained shy and cautious.

The Humane Society says that the emotional recovery process is expected and will help determine the best fit for each adoption.

The shelter is also reminding the community that many other adoptable animals remain available.

"We have dogs all shapes, sizes," Fisher said. "We have lap dogs. We have crazy dogs. Any dog that you want, we have it here at our shelter."

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