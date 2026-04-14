North Palm Beach Country Club to celebrate 100 years with 4 days of family fun

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Grab your putters, party hats, and maybe a glow stick or two — the North Palm Beach Country Club is celebrating its centennial in style, and everyone’s invited.

From Thursday, April 30 to Sunday, May 3, the club will mark its 100-year milestone with a jam-packed lineup of events — from charity golf and throwback prices to pool parties and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Here’s your complete guide to the weekend:

Thursday, April 30 – Tee-off to the Centennial

4:00 p.m. — Unveiling the Bear’s Lair & Five Hole Charity Skins Game

Local pros including Michelle McGann, Allan Bowman, Craig Lindsey, and Chris Dachisen compete on behalf of local charities. Residents can follow the action in golf carts.

Local pros including Michelle McGann, Allan Bowman, Craig Lindsey, and Chris Dachisen compete on behalf of local charities. Residents can follow the action in golf carts. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Bear’s Lair Debut Reception

Happy hour pricing plus 50% off house beer and wine at The Clubhouse Restaurant.

Friday, May 1 – Play, Party & Glow

Morning — North Palm Beach Open Golf Tournament – Day 1

18-hole tournament with 1926 throwback green fees ($2.50).

18-hole tournament with 1926 throwback green fees ($2.50). 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. — Centennial Pool Party

Swim team exhibition, relay races, floating chipping challenge, DJ, cookout favorites, prizes.

Swim team exhibition, relay races, floating chipping challenge, DJ, cookout favorites, prizes. 7:00 – 10:45 p.m. — Tennis Glow Party

Reception and two glow-in-the-dark match sessions — plus themed appetizers and music.

Saturday, May 2 – Music, BBQ & Fireworks

Morning — North Palm Beach Open Golf Tournament – Day 2

Noon – 5:00 p.m. — Community Pool Party

Music, games, cookout specials, giveaways, scavenger hunt.

Music, games, cookout specials, giveaways, scavenger hunt. 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. — Community Barbecue

Buffet-style dinner under the tented patio with indoor/outdoor seating.

Buffet-style dinner under the tented patio with indoor/outdoor seating. 5:00 – 9:30 p.m. — Community Concert on the Green

Warm-up band from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., then the Beach Buoys Band from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m.

Warm-up band from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., then the Beach Buoys Band from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. 9:35 – 9:45 p.m. — Fireworks Grand Finale

A dazzling 10-minute show over the golf course.

Sunday, May 3 – Casting Off a Century

Morning — Kids Fishing Derby (North Palm Beach residents only)

On holes 16, 17, and 18 with the West Palm Beach Fishing Club. Poles provided. Prizes, donuts, fruit, and juice for young anglers.

Mayor Lisa Interlandi and Vice Mayor Orlando Puyol will help welcome guests alongside Peter Ayoub, general manager of The Clubhouse, and Allan Bowman, head golf professional.

Whether you’re there for the golf, the glow tennis, the poolside fun, or the fireworks, this is a chance to celebrate community pride with a big splash (and maybe a hole-in-one).

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

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