New Mangrove Manor exhibit opens at Schoolhouse Children’s Museum in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A new interactive exhibit designed to teach children about Florida’s coastal ecosystems has opened at the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum in Downtown Boynton Beach.

The exhibit, called Mangrove Manor, allows children to climb, crawl and explore a hands-on recreation of Florida’s mangrove habitats while learning about native wildlife and environmental conservation. Museum leaders said the exhibit was created to combine play-based learning with lessons about South Florida’s natural environment.

According to the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum, the permanent exhibit was made possible through a grant from Impact 100 Palm Beach County.

Mangrove Manor is now one of more than a dozen interactive exhibits featured inside the two-story museum at 129 E. Ocean Ave.

Museum officials said the exhibit introduces children to the role mangrove forests play in protecting Florida coastlines, supporting marine life and preserving waterways throughout the state.

The exhibit includes educational opportunities centered around native wildlife commonly found in South Florida ecosystems. Children can move through the exhibit while discovering how mangroves create habitats for fish, birds and other species.

The museum said the exhibit also aligns with its broader mission of helping children experience Florida history through interactive learning. Alongside environmental themes, visitors can explore displays focused on early Florida pioneer life before modern technology and transportation.

Community organizations that supported the exhibit include Impact 100 Palm Beach County and the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County.

Museum leaders said the exhibit arrives as many families look for indoor summer activities that also provide educational value for children. The museum is also launching seasonal programming, including a Storytelling Through Music and Movement program designed for young visitors.

The Schoolhouse Children’s Museum has become a longtime destination for families in Palm Beach County looking for educational attractions that focus on local history, science and culture.

More information about museum exhibits and summer programs is available at schoolhousemuseum.org.

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