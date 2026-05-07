MOSAIC 2026 brings a record-breaking month of arts, culture and big savings to Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Now in its ninth year and presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, MOSAIC 2026 is jam-packed with exclusive offers running May 1–31 (with some into early June). Whether you’re planning a solo day trip, a girls’ getaway, or a family adventure, this county-wide celebration blends art, entertainment, history, and hands-on experiences — with savings big enough to make your wallet smile.

Whether you’re into live performances, hands-on workshops, fine art, science exhibits, or wildlife encounters, MOSAIC is your passport to affordable culture in paradise.

📌 Side Panel: MOSAIC 2026 Deals & Partners

Partner

Offer

Ann Norton Sculpture Garden

BOGO 50% Off Admission + 10% Off Museum Store

Armory Art Center

10% Off Any Full-Term Class/Camp in May

Artists of Palm Beach County

10% Off Artful Cooking Cookbook

Arts Garage

$10 Off Select May Performances

Arts Warehouse

15% Off May Art Workshops

Audubon Everglades

BOGO 50% Off Tickets to Flyaway Cinema Series

Ballet Palm Beach

20% Off Tickets to Giselle (Sat, May 16)

Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts

20% Off Gift Shop Purchases

Boca Raton Museum of Art

BOGO Free Admission

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

BOGO Free Group Tour w/ Animal Encounter

Cox Science Center & Aquarium

BOGO Free Admission (May 17–31)

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum

BOGO Free Admission

Kravis Center

20% Off Beetlejuice (June 2–5) + Free Jazz Exhibit Admission

Lighthouse ArtCenter

BOGO Free Select Friday Class Registration

Loggerhead Marinelife Center

BOGO Guided Tour + 10% Off Gift Shop

Melted Aromas

$30 Off Candle Making Class for Two

Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens

$2 Off Admission

Mounts Botanical Garden

BOGO Free Admission + Free Plant

Norton Museum of Art

BOGO Free General Admission

Palm Beach Dramaworks

BOGO Free to Vineland Place (May 15–31)

Palm Beach Zoo

50% Off General Admission

Paris Ballet & Dance

10% Off Tickets to Cinderella and More (May 24)

Resource Depot

15% Off Boutique + Free Gift

Schoolhouse Children’s Museum

$3 Off Admission

Spady Cultural Heritage Museum

50% Off Enhanced Museum Experience

Taras Oceanographic Foundation

15% Off Dolphin Expedition Tours

The Artwork of Reuben Hall

Free Gift with Tour

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

Free Admission (Reg. $12)

Visit Palm Beach

25% Off Catamaran Cruise or Tour

Yesteryear Village

BOGO Free Admission



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