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MOSAIC 2026 brings a record-breaking month of arts, culture and big savings to Palm Beach County

Whether you’re planning a solo day trip, a girls’ getaway, or a family adventure, this county-wide celebration blends art, entertainment, history, and hands-on experiences
Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum .jpg
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County
Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum .jpg
Posted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Now in its ninth year and presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, MOSAIC 2026 is jam-packed with exclusive offers running May 1–31 (with some into early June). Whether you’re planning a solo day trip, a girls’ getaway, or a family adventure, this county-wide celebration blends art, entertainment, history, and hands-on experiences — with savings big enough to make your wallet smile.

Whether you’re into live performances, hands-on workshops, fine art, science exhibits, or wildlife encounters, MOSAIC is your passport to affordable culture in paradise.

📌 Side Panel: MOSAIC 2026 Deals & Partners

Partner
Offer
Ann Norton Sculpture Garden
BOGO 50% Off Admission + 10% Off Museum Store
Armory Art Center
10% Off Any Full-Term Class/Camp in May
Artists of Palm Beach County
10% Off Artful Cooking Cookbook
Arts Garage
$10 Off Select May Performances
Arts Warehouse
15% Off May Art Workshops
Audubon Everglades
BOGO 50% Off Tickets to Flyaway Cinema Series
Ballet Palm Beach
20% Off Tickets to Giselle (Sat, May 16)
Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts
20% Off Gift Shop Purchases
Boca Raton Museum of Art
BOGO Free Admission
Busch Wildlife Sanctuary
BOGO Free Group Tour w/ Animal Encounter
Cox Science Center & Aquarium
BOGO Free Admission (May 17–31)
Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum
BOGO Free Admission
Kravis Center
20% Off Beetlejuice (June 2–5) + Free Jazz Exhibit Admission
Lighthouse ArtCenter
BOGO Free Select Friday Class Registration
Loggerhead Marinelife Center
BOGO Guided Tour + 10% Off Gift Shop
Melted Aromas
$30 Off Candle Making Class for Two
Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens
$2 Off Admission
Mounts Botanical Garden
BOGO Free Admission + Free Plant
Norton Museum of Art
BOGO Free General Admission
Palm Beach Dramaworks
BOGO Free to Vineland Place (May 15–31)
Palm Beach Zoo
50% Off General Admission
Paris Ballet & Dance
10% Off Tickets to Cinderella and More (May 24)
Resource Depot
15% Off Boutique + Free Gift
Schoolhouse Children’s Museum
$3 Off Admission
Spady Cultural Heritage Museum
50% Off Enhanced Museum Experience
Taras Oceanographic Foundation
15% Off Dolphin Expedition Tours
The Artwork of Reuben Hall
Free Gift with Tour
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum
Free Admission (Reg. $12)
Visit Palm Beach
25% Off Catamaran Cruise or Tour
Yesteryear Village
BOGO Free Admission

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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