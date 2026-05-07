MOSAIC 2026 brings a record-breaking month of arts, culture and big savings to Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Now in its ninth year and presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, MOSAIC 2026 is jam-packed with exclusive offers running May 1–31 (with some into early June). Whether you’re planning a solo day trip, a girls’ getaway, or a family adventure, this county-wide celebration blends art, entertainment, history, and hands-on experiences — with savings big enough to make your wallet smile.
Whether you’re into live performances, hands-on workshops, fine art, science exhibits, or wildlife encounters, MOSAIC is your passport to affordable culture in paradise.
📌 Side Panel: MOSAIC 2026 Deals & Partners
|Partner
|Offer
|Ann Norton Sculpture Garden
|BOGO 50% Off Admission + 10% Off Museum Store
|Armory Art Center
|10% Off Any Full-Term Class/Camp in May
|Artists of Palm Beach County
|10% Off Artful Cooking Cookbook
|Arts Garage
|$10 Off Select May Performances
|Arts Warehouse
|15% Off May Art Workshops
|Audubon Everglades
|BOGO 50% Off Tickets to Flyaway Cinema Series
|Ballet Palm Beach
|20% Off Tickets to Giselle (Sat, May 16)
|Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts
|20% Off Gift Shop Purchases
|Boca Raton Museum of Art
|BOGO Free Admission
|Busch Wildlife Sanctuary
|BOGO Free Group Tour w/ Animal Encounter
|Cox Science Center & Aquarium
|BOGO Free Admission (May 17–31)
|Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum
|BOGO Free Admission
|Kravis Center
|20% Off Beetlejuice (June 2–5) + Free Jazz Exhibit Admission
|Lighthouse ArtCenter
|BOGO Free Select Friday Class Registration
|Loggerhead Marinelife Center
|BOGO Guided Tour + 10% Off Gift Shop
|Melted Aromas
|$30 Off Candle Making Class for Two
|Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens
|$2 Off Admission
|Mounts Botanical Garden
|BOGO Free Admission + Free Plant
|Norton Museum of Art
|BOGO Free General Admission
|Palm Beach Dramaworks
|BOGO Free to Vineland Place (May 15–31)
|Palm Beach Zoo
|50% Off General Admission
|Paris Ballet & Dance
|10% Off Tickets to Cinderella and More (May 24)
|Resource Depot
|15% Off Boutique + Free Gift
|Schoolhouse Children’s Museum
|$3 Off Admission
|Spady Cultural Heritage Museum
|50% Off Enhanced Museum Experience
|Taras Oceanographic Foundation
|15% Off Dolphin Expedition Tours
|The Artwork of Reuben Hall
|Free Gift with Tour
|The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum
|Free Admission (Reg. $12)
|Visit Palm Beach
|25% Off Catamaran Cruise or Tour
|Yesteryear Village
|BOGO Free Admission
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