Molly's House marks 30 years of helping Treasure Coast families during medical treatment

STUART, Fla. — Molly’s House in Stuart is celebrating 30 years of providing affordable lodging and support services for patients and families receiving medical treatment on the Treasure Coast.

The nonprofit organization, located in Stuart's medical district, was founded to help families stay close to doctors, hospitals and treatment providers during difficult medical situations. Leaders with Molly's House said the mission continues to focus on reducing stress for families facing long-term care and recovery.

WATCH BELOW: Molly’s House celebrates 30 years in Stuart

Molly’s House celebrates 30 years of helping families in Stuart

Kate Wiegerink, a member of the Molly’s House board of directors and Molly Sharkey's sister, said the organization also works to educate new doctors, nurses and community members about the services available to patients and families.

"We want people to know these resources exist," Wiegerink said during the anniversary celebration.

Molly's House provides affordable lodging for guests traveling for treatment and also offers a free cancer support program for residents, according to organization leaders.

The nonprofit is celebrating the milestone with an open house Monday at its facility on Osceola Street in Stuart. Community members are invited to tour the house and healing garden while learning more about the organization’s history and programs.

Brandi Patricio, whose son TJ (Timothy) is receiving treatment, shared how the nonprofit has helped her family manage the financial and emotional challenges tied to ongoing medical care.

Patricio said having access to affordable lodging reduces anxiety about housing costs during treatment and allows families to focus on recovery and care.

In addition to housing support, Molly's House provides weekly free meals to residents to help ease food expenses and preparation during stressful medical situations. Businesses and individuals can become a "Chef for a Day" and provide an average of 28 meals.

The organization’s leaders said demand for support services remains strong as more families seek affordable options near treatment centers across South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Click here for more information about Molly’s House and its programs.

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