Martin County PAL hosting Jeep Duck Scavenger Hunt fundraiser

PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin County Police Athletic League (PAL) is inviting Jeep owners to take part in a family-friendly scavenger hunt fundraiser supporting youth mentorship, leadership and athletics programs in Martin County.

The Martin County PAL Jeep Duck Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must complete the scavenger hunt in a Jeep, according to organizers.

Registration costs $25 per Jeep, and participants can also purchase a $10 clue sheet that includes hints and a map to help teams navigate the scavenger hunt route.

Registration information is available here.

Martin County PAL Executive Director Noel DelValle said the nonprofit works closely with children and teens throughout the community through leadership and athletic programming.

“Martin County Police Athletic League works with youth in Martin County,” DelValle said. “We work through leadership and athletic programs to develop kids into healthy, productive leaders of the future.”

DelValle said the organization also partners with schools and the court system through intervention and diversion programs aimed at helping children stay on a positive path.

“Yes, we do a lot of early intervention with kids in the school district and also with the court systems to help keep these kids on the right path to success,” DelValle said.

The fundraiser centers around Jeep culture and the popular “ducking” tradition, where Jeep owners exchange decorative rubber ducks as a way to recognize customized vehicles and fellow Jeep enthusiasts.

Director of Strategic Growth Meg Shirey said the event has become one of the organization’s signature fundraisers.

“Our Jeep Duck Scavenger Hunt is our signature fundraiser,” Shirey said. “It is where our community gets involved, where all of the Jeeps go to local businesses. It’s a family-friendly event.”

Shirey said the event helps showcase both local businesses and the nonprofit’s community programs while bringing Jeep owners together from across Martin County.

Program Manager Kim Zimmerman said the Jeep community has embraced the fundraiser because of the connection many owners feel toward customizing and celebrating their vehicles.

“Jeepers love to celebrate their unique Jeeps by giving other Jeepers ducks,” Zimmerman said. “That’s a way of saying, ‘I appreciate your effort and I love what you do with your Jeep.’”

Zimmerman said the scavenger hunt also includes themed awards and unique Jeep duck trophies for participants.

“For our Jeep scavenger hunt, we have individual Jeep duck prizes based on different categories, and each duck is given to the most unique Jeep in that category,” Zimmerman said.

Organizers said proceeds from the fundraiser directly support programs that provide mentorship opportunities, athletics and leadership development for local children and teens.

Martin County PAL’s Jeep Duck Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Sept. 19 and helps raise money for youth mentorship, diversion and athletics programs. Registration is $25 per Jeep, and participants can also purchase a $10 clue sheet with hints and a map at martincountypal.org.

Meet My Star Wars-Themed Jeep, “R2-Jeep-2”

If you spotted a blue-and-white Jeep rolling through Palm City during Shining A Light, that was my Jeep Gladiator, “R2-Jeep-2.”

I’ve spent a lot of time turning the Jeep into a rolling tribute to “Star Wars,” inspired by the legendary droid R2-D2. Inside the windshield, you’ll spot themed ducks, including Darth Vader, Chewbacca and R2-D2 ducks that my mother-in-law 3D-printed for me.

Honestly, this Jeep has become one of my favorite passion projects.

“I put a lot of time and a lot of energy into it, and I fail a lot,” I said during the live broadcast. “But then I get it to work eventually.”

During the broadcast, Ashley Glass joked that my Jeep is impossible to miss in the WPTV parking lot.

“It’s always a standout in the parking lot,” Glass said on-air. “You can’t miss it when T.A. rolls in.”

For the record, though, I did have one request during the segment.

"It's Pretty"

“My ‘Star Wars’-themed Jeep — I did not want it ever to be called pretty,” I joked on-air.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.