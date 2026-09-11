PALM CITY, Fla. — Messages of unity, prayer and American resilience echoed throughout Friday morning’s 9/11 Memorial Bridge Walk in Palm City as Martin County leaders, first responders and residents reflected on the lasting impact of the attacks 25 years later.

The annual event at Jock Leighton Park near Veterans Memorial Bridge honored the nearly 3,000 people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks while also remembering the unity many speakers said followed in the days afterward.

WATCH: Martin County leaders urge return to unity felt after 9/11 attacks

Martin County leaders call for return to post-9/11 American unity

Community volunteer, Mayce DelValle, said one of the most powerful parts of the event was seeing younger generations participate in honoring victims they never had the chance to know personally.

“It is so important that the young people really understand and never forget those people who lost their lives,” DelValle said. “I feel like it’s our responsibility as people that were around on 9/11 to make sure people understand what really happened.”

DelValle also reflected on the unity Americans experienced immediately after the attacks and said many people at Friday’s ceremony expressed a longing to see that spirit return.

“September 12th was a big day,” DelValle said. “That was the day that the world actually came together in unity — neighbors hugging neighbors, friends helping friends, strangers embracing strangers. That’s what we need to focus on. That is how we can truly honor those that perished.”

DelValle, who helped organize the memorial walk, also carried photographs honoring people she personally knew who died during the attacks.

“These guys were like family to me,” DelValle said while holding photos of Mark Zepplin and Kevin Marlowe. “They unfortunately lost their lives in the buildings at the Twin Towers at Ground Zero on that day.”

Several leaders throughout the ceremony referenced Sept. 12, 2001, describing it as a moment when Americans came together despite political and personal differences.

Martin County Commission Chair Sarah Heard said the country responded with “unity, civility, respect, cooperation, generosity” following the attacks.

“We united. We were the United States. This is what I choose to remember,” Heard said.

Commissioner Stacey Hetherington also reflected on the sense of togetherness Americans experienced after the attacks.

“September 12th is also remembered because we united, we came together and we worked in unity,” Hetherington said.

Martin County Fire Rescue Chief Chad Cianciulli described the patriotism that emerged immediately following the attacks.

“That was a day to be proud to be American,” Cianciulli said while discussing Sept. 12, 2001.

Chaplain Hoss Wiggins continued the theme during a prayer delivered before participants began the memorial walk.

“After that awful event, the next day, a nation united in prayer,” Wiggins said. “They set aside their differences and they united, and they cried out to God Almighty for help.”

Wiggins said memorial events taking place across the country serve as reminders not to forget the sacrifices made by victims, first responders and military members.

“The word of God encourages us over and over and over again to remember or don’t forget,” Wiggins said. “And that’s what we’re here today to do is to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Before leading the crowd in prayer, Wiggins energized participants with a phrase familiar to many firefighters gathered at the event.

“What I mean by ‘let the big dog eat,’ you simply focus on the task at hand,” Wiggins said before encouraging the crowd to respond together.

Wiggins then prayed for the protection of first responders, local communities and the nation.

Participants later crossed Veterans Memorial Bridge carrying photographs representing nearly every person who died during the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard hijacked airplanes.

As communities nationwide mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, local ceremonies like the Palm City memorial walk continue to focus not only on remembrance, but also on restoring the unity and shared purpose many Americans say they experienced in the days following the attacks.

FULL SPEECH — SARAH HEARD, MARTIN COUNTY COMMISSION CHAIR

“9/11, 2001 was the greatest tragedy of modern American history in my life. Over 3000 citizens murdered by terrorists in mere hours. Our nation was in shock and collective grief, and our response to this travesty defined us.

We united. We were the United States.

This is what I choose to remember.

Every American chose unity, civility, respect, cooperation, generosity.

New York City was unrecognizable, buried in widespread rubble. Restoration and recovery looked impossible, and yet that is precisely what Mayor Giuliani and then Mayor Bloomberg embarked upon.

Both leaders were purposeful and determined. No one criticized them or ridiculed them. We all wanted with all of our hearts for them to succeed.

Every state in the United States reached out generously to help in the difficult efforts to clean up the city and then to plan what phoenix would arise from that rubble.

And look at New York City now. Look at Manhattan.

A mere 25 years later, to see what respect and determination and cooperation can accomplish, we need to regain that unity, that unanimity, that respect and civility and shared purpose and grace and harmony.

This is what makes America great.”

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