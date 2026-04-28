Martin County High School Criminal Justice Program prepares students for real-world careers

STUART, Fla. — At Martin County High School, a unique Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is giving teenagers hands-on skills, state certifications, and a head start toward careers in law enforcement, legal professions, corrections, and more.

The Criminal Justice program, led by CJUS Instructor Ben Lawrynas, started just three years ago and already boasts an impressive record — including a 90% pass rate on Florida’s challenging Public Safety Telecommunicator (PST) test. Completing the program allows students to become state-certified 911 dispatchers and earn college credits at Indian River State College.

From fingerprint identification and high-risk vehicle stops to mock trials and courtroom opening statements, students are trained on the full spectrum of skills needed in the criminal justice system. This year marked the program’s first full entry into state competition against better-funded ROTC-style programs. Despite the competition, Martin County High’s team took home 12 trophies, led by standout junior Leighton Cristoforo — a two-time regional champion in Prepared Speaking and first-place winner at the state level.

Lawrynas calls the program an “insurance policy” for students’ futures. “College isn’t for everyone — kids need options,” he said. “If you come home, you can still get a career going with good money, benefits, and retirement.”

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