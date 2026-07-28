Lucky Shuck in Jupiter hosting annual oyster eating contest for National Oyster Day

JUPITER, Fla. — Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse in Jupiter is preparing to host its 6th annual “South Florida’s Shucking Best” Oyster Eating Contest in celebration of National Oyster Day.

The waterfront restaurant at Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street will hold the competition Wednesday, Aug. 5, with check-in beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the contest starting at 5:30 p.m., according to event organizers.

Contestants will have 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Each competitor starts with a tray of 36 oysters, and additional trays will be provided if they finish before time expires.

According to Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse, every oyster must be completely swallowed to count toward the final total. Contestants also must keep the oysters down for three minutes after the competition ends before a winner is officially declared.

Tracey Benson Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath at Lucky Shuck with wings and oysters.

If competitors tie, organizers said they will face off in a sudden-death round featuring 12 additional oysters.

The event is limited to 20 contestants, and organizers said advance registration is available online through Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street. The $25 entry fee benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum.

Prizes include a $100 Lucky Shuck gift card for first place, a $50 gift card for second place and a swag bag for the third-place finisher.

Lucky Shuck said the celebration extends beyond the contest itself. The restaurant is also offering $1.50 oysters every Wednesday throughout the month, available open to close.

More information and registration details are available at lovestreetjupiter.com.

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