Live Like Jake 5K kicks off Water Safety Month with neon energy in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The brightest 5K in Palm Beach County is set to light up Abacoa Amphitheatre this Saturday as the Live Like Jake 12th Annual 5K kicks off Water Safety Month in a colorful and powerful way.

More than 1,000 runners will don neon outfits under this year’s theme, “Wear Bright, Stay in Sight,” to raise funds for childhood drowning prevention. The race is held in memory of Jake Roarke Morrison, whose life was tragically cut short by drowning — and it’s a mission his family has championed ever since.

Festivities begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 25 and include the following:

A pre-race warm-up and “Who’s the Brightest” contest

Medal ceremony and raffle for a bicycle from J-Town Bikes

A “Kid’s Dash” run

Dance performance from CharMar

Premiere of an original song performed by Ricky Williams

KidsZone play area, live DJ, food and drinks, and free beer for runners 21+

This community celebration is more than just a race — it’s a powerful message about safety, prevention, and honoring Jake’s memory. And you don’t have to be a runner to join in; spectators are welcome to enjoy every bright and lively moment.

Event Info:

Abacoa Amphitheatre, 1267 Main St., Jupiter, FL

Saturday, April 25, 2026 – 7 a.m.

More information: LiveLikeJake.com

This web story was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence technology and reviewed by WPTV staff for accuracy and style.

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