Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County seeks volunteers for 'Read With Me!' program

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County is calling on the community to help local kindergartners discover the joy of reading through its “Read With Me!” volunteer program.

Founded in 1989, the Literacy Coalition provides programs for children and adults whose limited literacy affects their quality of life. In 2025 alone, the Coalition served more than 64,000 people across Palm Beach County.

The Read With Me! program pairs volunteers with kindergarten students for one‑on‑one reading sessions at nine local schools. Each visit includes a carefully selected book, fun activities, and, best of all, the students get to take the book home to keep.

The next Read With Me! volunteer day is Wednesday, March 27, and books on the list include Nigel and the Moon and Who Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?, both chosen to spark conversations about big dreams and future careers.

This month, GL Homes has partnered with the Literacy Coalition to sponsor the outing — providing books, activities, and volunteers to read with students. They hope their participation will inspire other local businesses and organizations to get involved.

How to volunteer:



Visit literacypbc.org/how-can-i-help/read-with-me to register.



Volunteers commit to reading one‑on‑one with students during a school visit. Training and all materials are provided.



Organizers say you don’t need professional teaching experience — just a willingness to give an hour, a smile, and an open book.

