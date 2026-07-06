KidsFit Jamathon returns to South Florida Fairgrounds for 15th year of youth fitness fun

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Digital Vibez is bringing back one of Palm Beach County’s largest youth wellness events this summer as the 15th Annual KidsFit Jamathon returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on July 15.

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Palm Beach County camps gear up for 15th Annual KidsFit Jamathon

The Palm Beach County nonprofit, which focuses on empowering youth through dance fitness, technology and the arts, says thousands of children from local summer camps and youth programs are expected to attend the all-day event.

“This is about creating a space where kids can move, have fun, build confidence and learn healthy habits,” said Digital Vibez founder Wil Romelus.

The event is held in partnership with Prime Time Palm Beach County and the Children’s Services Council. Organizers say KidsFit Jamathon has grown into one of the nation’s largest youth dance fitness concerts.

The event will feature two sessions at the South Florida Fairgrounds:



9:30 a.m. to noon

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Children attending can participate in:



Dance performances

Fitness activities

Obstacle courses

Bounce houses

Interactive games

DJ and live production experiences

Healthy snack stations

One of the biggest attractions is the KidsFit dance contest, where participating camps and youth organizations can compete for a $750 prize to support healthy activities for their programs.

Romelus said the event also gives young people opportunities to learn behind-the-scenes skills in entertainment and technology. New this year, students in summer mentoring programs can receive hands-on experience operating video equipment and DJ systems during the live event.

The event comes as many organizations continue searching for creative ways to encourage healthy lifestyles and combat childhood obesity through movement and community engagement.

Summer camps, youth organizations and community groups are encouraged to register early. Admission is $8 per child, while camp directors and counselors receive free admission.

For families across Palm Beach County, the event has become more than a summer activity. Organizers say it now serves as a community tradition that combines exercise, mentorship and entertainment in a positive environment for local youth.

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