Juno Beach dermatologist shares crucial sunscreen tips to protect Floridians year-round

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — South Floridians are learning why sunscreen isn't just for beach days.

Dr. Susan Schroeder, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Perfect Skin MD, says sun protection is essential whether you're walking, driving or sitting indoors near windows.

WATCH BELOW: Sunscreen tips from Juno Beach dermatologist you need now

Tips on protecting your skin from sun damage

Speaking with WPTV during our WPTV Shining A Light segment, Schroeder broke down exactly how much sunscreen to use and when to reapply.

"For your face and neck, you need one to two teaspoons," she said. "If you're covering your whole body, that's two to three tablespoons — about the size of a shot glass."

Reapply every two hours

Schroeder advises reapplication every two hours when outdoors. She also recommends applying sunscreen 15 to 20 minutes before swimming, so the product has time to absorb.

Protection during drives and indoors

UV rays can penetrate glass, and blue light from devices can also contribute to skin damage. “Even if you’re just driving to work, UVA exposure is happening,” Schroeder explained. “Visible light from your phone or computer can cause pigment changes and premature aging, too.”

SPF recommendations

She prefers SPF 50 for maximum protection, especially under Florida’s intense sun. While lotions are best for the face to avoid eye irritation, sprays are effective if used correctly.

For babies and toddlers

Infants under six months should be kept in the shade instead of applying sunscreen. Toddlers can use mineral or chemical sunscreen, but physical formulations with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide tend to cause less irritation.

Why this matters now

Spring and summer bring longer days and more outdoor activities — but Florida’s sunshine is strong year-round. Cumulative exposure increases the risk of skin cancer and speeds visible aging. As people spend more time outside and on devices, comprehensive sun protection has never been more important.

"This isn't just about preventing burns," Schroeder said. "It's about protecting your skin's health and appearance for the long term."

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