Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County’s Boots & Bourbon Mayors’ Ball returns

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County will bring community leaders, businesses and residents together for its annual Mayors’ Ball on Aug. 29 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens.

According to the Homeless Coalition PBC, the 2026 event theme is “Boots & Bourbon,” featuring live music from country artist Jordan Oaks, line dancing, dinner, auctions, themed photo opportunities and interactive experiences including decorative hat pyrography.

Organizers said proceeds from the event help support efforts addressing homelessness across Palm Beach County and assist some of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

“One of Palm Beach County’s signature philanthropic events is just around the corner,” organizers said in a statement.

The event will take place at PGA National Resort, located at 400 Avenue of the Champions in Palm Beach Gardens. The resort is partnering with the coalition as part of the event’s community outreach efforts.

The annual Mayors’ Ball has become a well-known community fundraiser in Palm Beach County, drawing civic leaders, nonprofits and local businesses together around a shared mission of helping residents experiencing housing insecurity.

The issue of homelessness continues to impact communities throughout South Florida as housing affordability and economic pressures remain ongoing concerns for many families and individuals. Events like the Mayors’ Ball help nonprofits raise awareness and funding while also connecting residents with local organizations working on long-term solutions.

Additional information about the event can be found at homelesscoalitionpbc.org.

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