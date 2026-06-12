Hidden gem in Fort Pierce: Smithsonian Marine Exhibit brings Florida’s ocean ecosystems to life

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is inviting visitors to explore the vibrant underwater world of Florida’s coastal habitats, offering rare close-up encounters with marine life in the heart of Fort Pierce’s waterfront district.

Manager Bill Hoffman says the facility’s philosophy of displaying fully live, complex models of ecosystems dates back to 1980 under the Smithsonian, making it unlike most public aquariums.

“We feel like we’re the best kept secret on the Treasure Coast, and we don’t want to be,” Hoffman told WPTV, noting that more species are housed here than in many larger exhibits.

The highlight is the Atlantic coral reef exhibit, a sprawling tank that recreates one of Florida’s most significant coastal ecosystems. Visitors will also see live models of seagrass beds, mangroves, and hardbottom communities, each demonstrating the intricate relationships between organisms — even the aquarium’s barracuda, which measures just four inches.

The exhibit’s touch tank is another crowd favorite, according to Chelsie Corcoran, exhibit educator. There, guests can handle unusual marine species under staff guidance. You’ll likely touch animals you’ve never seen before. Upcoming programming will tie into the facility’s 25th anniversary celebration later this year.

The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit operates in partnership with the Smithsonian Marine Station, aiming to raise public awareness about threats facing oceans while inspiring conservation. Hoffman emphasized that stable ecosystems depend on myriad small organisms — a message reinforced by live displays.

Why This Matters Now

With rising concerns about ocean health, exhibits like the one in Fort Pierce offer a powerful opportunity for education, connecting visitors of all ages to the fragile beauty and importance of Florida’s marine ecosystems.

The facility is located at 420 Seaway Drive in Fort Pierce and is open to the public year-round. More information can be found at sms.si.edu and on their Smithsonian Marine Station social media channels .

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