Halloween Horror Nights 35 brings Jack the Clown, fog and fear to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Orlando Resort, bringing haunted houses, scare zones, fog-filled streets and horror icons to Central Florida for its 35th year.

The annual event transforms Universal Studios Florida into what Universal calls an “Infernal Carnival of Nightmares,” led this year by fan-favorite characters Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow.

WATCH: Halloween Horror Nights 35 brings fear to Universal Orlando

T.A. Walker screams through Jack & Oddfellow haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 35

“We are celebrating our 35th Halloween Horror Night,” said Laura Sauls, assistant director of creative development for entertainment at Universal Orlando. “We have the biggest names in horror, period.”

This year’s event features haunted attractions inspired by horror films, television series and original Universal concepts. Universal says guests will find fog effects throughout the entire park experience.

“We have fog in the streets. We have fog in the shows. We have fog in the lagoon. We have fog in the houses,” Sauls said.

Universal’s creative team says the event takes eighteen months to plan and design.

“You know you’ve done a good job when we hear the screams coming out of those houses,” Sauls said.

One of the featured storylines this year centers around Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow joining forces for the first time.

“Dr. Oddfellow and Jack the Clown are coming together to bring this infernal carnival of nightmares to life,” Sauls said.

Beyond the scares, Halloween Horror Nights also includes elaborate themed merchandise and specialty food items inspired by horror franchises and characters.

“If you’re into clowns, it’s our 35th anniversary. We’ve got Jack the Clown, Art the Clown, Killer Klowns,” said Rob Cametti, senior director of visual merchandising and retail creative at Universal Orlando. “If you don’t like clowns, we’ve got dark horror.”

Universal chefs also created themed menu items tied to movies, music and television properties featured throughout the event.

“Over here for Ozzy — homage to Ozzy — we have the Prince of Darkness cake,” said Jens Dahlmann, vice president and executive chef at Universal Orlando Resort. “Ozzy’s favorite cake was actually carrot cake, so it’s disguised in this dark chocolate shell, and of course we had to put a bat on the top.”

Dahlmann said the culinary team uses food to help extend the storytelling throughout the park.

“We love to do storytelling through food,” Dahlmann said.

For guests who scare easily, Universal says some actors may notice reactions quickly.

“Honestly, I think they’ve caught on to it,” said Michelle Alagna, a show director with entertainment creative development, when asked if scare actors target nervous guests.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through early November 2nd at Universal Orlando Resort.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.