FWC officers share Labor Day boating safety tips in Jupiter ahead of busy holiday weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — As thousands of boaters prepare to hit Florida waterways for Labor Day weekend, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in Jupiter are reminding people to prepare before leaving the dock.

Florida has more than 1 million registered vessels, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, making it the state with the highest number of registered boats in the country.

FWC officers share boating safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

FWC officers say preparation, communication and basic boating knowledge can help prevent emergencies during one of the busiest boating weekends of the year.

FWC Officer Morgan Zeleny said preparation should begin before boaters even arrive at the marina.

"Whether you're a seasoned boater or a new boater this Labor Day weekend, before you get underway, we want you to be prepared," Zeleny said.

She encouraged boaters to create a float plan and share it with family or friends before heading onto the water.

"You want to tell your loved ones that are staying behind, 'Hey, this is where I'm going,' so they know when to expect you back," Zeleny said.

Officers also reminded boaters to bring water, food and sun protection during long days outside in Florida's heat.

"That Florida sun's no joke," Zeleny said.

FWC Officer Ron Washington emphasized the importance of life jackets and making sure passengers know where emergency safety equipment is located onboard.

"If you're paying to get on a boat and it's a designated sober captain, you want to make sure [they] at least tell you where the flotation devices are," Washington said.

Washington said life jackets should be easy to access, properly fitted and in good condition.

"Life jackets do indeed save lives," he said.

He also warned boaters against relying on damaged or worn-out flotation devices that may no longer work properly in an emergency.

FWC Officer Corey Walsh demonstrated one of the most basic boating skills: properly securing a boat to a cleat using figure-eight wraps.

Walsh said tying off correctly helps keep vessels secure at docks and marinas, especially during crowded holiday weekends.

The safety reminders come as waterways across South Florida are expected to see increased boat traffic throughout the Labor Day holiday.

FWC officers say experienced boaters and occasional holiday boaters alike should understand basic boating safety, remain alert and operate responsibly on crowded waterways.

Click here for additional boating safety information.

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