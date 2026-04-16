Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival returns for 16th year to support coastal preservation

JUPITER, Fla. — The Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival is back for its 16th year, bringing South Florida’s top restaurants, wineries, breweries and vendors together for a weekend of flavor, all to support preserving Jupiter’s coastline.

The festivities begin Friday, April 17, with a free Billy Joel tribute concert at Harbourside Amphitheatre from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., open to the public. VIP ticket holders get reserved seating and a dedicated bar to kick off the celebration.

The main festival follows on Saturday, April 18, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP entry at noon) at Plaza Down Under on the Riverwalk under the Indiantown Bridge. Guests can enjoy unlimited tastings, live music, an interactive bark park, the Harbourside Grand Tasting Village and the new Wine Row experience.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP, with all food and beverage tastings included. VIP perks include early entry, exclusive bites from Ara & 1000 North, specialty cocktail demos, discounted hotel rates and more. Hosted by Mo and Sally from Kool 105.5, WOLL-FM.

Proceeds benefit Friends of Jupiter Beach, a volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to protecting over five miles of shoreline through cleanups, education and advocacy, ensuring dog-friendly beach access and healthy marine environments.

Event Details:



Kick-Off Concert: Friday, April 17 • Harbourside Amphitheatre • 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Festival: Saturday, April 18 • Plaza Down Under on the Riverwalk • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets and info: friendsofjupiterbeach.org

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