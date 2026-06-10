Free STREAM summer programs light up Delray Beach Public Library

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Public Library offers kids and teens free STREAM summer programs, lunches, and family nights in downtown Delray Beach.

The Delray Beach Public Library is making summer brighter for kids and teens with free STREAM programs — Science, Technology, Reading, Art, Engineering and Math — open to all Florida residents.

Kae Jonsons, director of development and community relations, told WPTV the library has been serving the community since 1913, when 30 women from the Ladies Improvement Society each donated a book to start the collection. Today, it welcomes more than 193,000 visitors annually to its 36,000‑square‑foot facility at Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue.

Teen programs with creative flair

Natalie Baron, young adult librarian, is leading sessions like ColorSpace: Artistic Excavations, where teens explore art history from cave paintings to ancient pottery. She says teens can also join lab‑based activities, including collaborative 3D puzzle builds, and pick up themed book boxes. Registration is available at delraylibrary.org .

Children’s summer reading challenge

Mandy Fulop, head of the children’s department, is launching the STREAM Into Summer Literacy Program, encouraging readers young to set goals with librarians, track progress, and take home an Unearth a Story bag with a free STREAM book and activities.

In partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County, the library serves free lunch daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and snacks from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., to youth up to 18.

Family and weekend science adventures

Family Nights on select Tuesdays invite children 5+ to explore STREAM topics together. Saturday Science Discovery programs for ages 9‑12 feature hands‑on archaeology activities such as “Piece Together History,” trash bag archaeology, carbon dating, and fossil hunts.

STREAM Thursdays bring experts into the building

Upcoming Thursday guests include Malachi Fenn from the Florida Public Archaeology Network (June 11), Sea Turtle Adventures beach cleanup (June 25), American Shark Conservancy’s SharkSmarts™ (July 2), and FPAN Beyond Artifacts! (July 16).

Why this matters now

Free, high‑quality education programs in libraries help bridge summer learning gaps, keep families engaged, and promote community connections — all in accessible, safe spaces within walking distance for many residents.

Visitors can find a full program lineup at delraylibrary.org , along with registration details for each event.

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