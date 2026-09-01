Flavor South Florida returns with dining deals at more than 100 restaurants from Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Flavor South Florida is returning this September with prix fixe dining specials at more than 100 restaurants across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, according to organizers.

The monthlong dining event runs Sept. 1-30 and features lunch, brunch and dinner specials ranging from about $25 to $65 at participating restaurants stretching from Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie.

Kerri Paizzi, CEO of Flavor South Florida, said the annual promotion helps local restaurants during one of the slower tourism periods of the year.

“September is traditionally the slowest month of the year for restaurant sales because snowbirds aren't quite here yet and we're still kind of in those summer months,” Paizzi said. “So it's a great local incentive to get people out dining, trying new restaurants, supporting the restaurants and just getting good deals.”

This year’s event includes more than 100 participating restaurants and dozens of newcomers across South Florida.

At PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Executive Chef Jeremy Ford of The Butcher’s Club previewed several dishes featured during Flavor South Florida, including burrata with compressed summer melon and prosciutto, pork belly lettuce wraps and steak frites topped with chimichurri sauce.

Ford recently earned a Michelin recommendation for The Butcher’s Club and said the restaurant is offering a prix fixe menu starting at $65 during the event.

“We have some really exciting stuff,” Ford said while showcasing one of the restaurant’s signature burrata dishes.

The chef demonstrated how the restaurant prepares its salsa macha topping using sunflower seeds, pepitas, serrano chili oil and fresh herbs including cilantro, Thai basil and mint.

Flavor South Florida organizers also released an updated restaurant guide and mobile app to help diners discover and track participating restaurants throughout the month.

The annual dining promotion continues to grow as South Florida’s restaurant scene expands with new concepts and nationally recognized chefs entering the market. Organizers say the event not only introduces diners to new restaurants, but also helps support hospitality businesses during the late summer season.

A complete list of participating restaurants and menus is available at flavorsouthflorida.com.

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