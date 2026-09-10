Disney On Ice Brings ‘Spotlight Magic’ to Sunrise with villains, costumes and Minnie Mouse

SUNRISE, Fla. — Disney On Ice is returning to South Florida this weekend with “Disney On Ice presents Spotlight Magic” at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, featuring seven performances packed with Disney characters, villains and fan-favorite stories.

WATCH: Disney On Ice ‘Spotlight Magic’ comes to Sunrise

Minnie Mouse delightfully crashes T.A. Walker’s Disney On Ice interview in Sunrise

During WPTV’s “Shining A Light,” reporter T.A. Walker got a behind-the-scenes preview of the production alongside Disney On Ice performer Zander Neilsen, who said this year’s show includes a mix of classic and newer Disney franchises.

“Something we’re really excited about, we have the return of the Disney villains this year,” Neilsen said. “We have the Queen from Snow White, we have Maleficent, we have Ursula, we have Stitch, and we have Angel making her North American debut, Mike Wazowski and Monsters Inc. We got Toy Story. We got a little something for everybody.”

The touring ice show also includes appearances from characters inspired by “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Zootopia.”

Behind-the-scenes look at Disney On Ice costumes

Neilsen showcased some of the costumes audiences will see during the performances at Amerant Bank Arena.

“These are our newest costumes for the Spotlight Magic show,” Neilsen said while displaying wardrobe pieces inspired by “Beauty and the Beast.” “This is for ‘Be Our Guest.’ We got these colorful server jackets, which is really exciting.”

The production’s villain-themed costumes are also customized to match different Disney characters.

“They have wings for Maleficent and they have some really cool long skirts for Ursula, so it’s just like they’re underwater,” Neilsen said.

Why families are heading to Disney On Ice in South Florida

The production arrives as South Florida families look for indoor entertainment options ahead of the busy fall event season. Disney On Ice performances continue to be one of the region’s most popular touring family attractions, combining live skating, theatrical effects and recognizable Disney characters.

The Sunrise stop includes multiple performances from Sept. 10-13 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Tickets and show information are available at DisneyOnIce.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.