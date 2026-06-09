Delray Beach's Cornell Art Museum unveils 'Persistence of Matter' exhibit on upcycled art

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square has opened its newest summer exhibition, Persistence of Matter, spotlighting artists who turn discarded materials into striking works of art. According to Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Cultural Arts Director Marusca Gatto, the show underscores the museum’s mission to marry creativity with community impact.

Guest curators Mavis Benson and Pamela Lambie have selected artists whose sculptures, installations, and mixed media pieces are all crafted from reclaimed objects.

'Persistence of Matter' exhibit in Delray Beach transforms trash into stunning works of art

Featured creators include Autumn Kioti, whose work draws on natural and urban influences, and Mike Silverman, whose Self-Reflection series uses discarded hard drive platters and printed circuit boards to create reflective sculptures. “Every piece invites viewers to see themselves — and their relationship to technology and waste — in a new light,” Silverman said.

Why This Matters Now

As communities face growing concerns about sustainability, Persistence of Matter offers an artistic reminder of the enduring life cycles of the materials we discard. The show encourages conversations about environmental responsibility through beauty and innovation.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 10, 2026, with special programs including artist talks, salon discussions, and film screenings. Museum hours are Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Click here for event details or call 561-654-2220.

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