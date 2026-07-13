Delray Beach dance studio hosting ‘Bridgerton-style’ masquerade gala to celebrate 9 years

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach dance studio is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a “Bridgerton-style” masquerade gala designed to bring ballroom elegance and community connection to South Florida.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Delray Beach, located at 247 SE Sixth Ave., is owned by world champion dancers Mar Martinez and Clifton Sepulveda. The studio says the anniversary gala is scheduled for July 24 and will feature themed décor, dancing and a celebration of the studio’s growth over the past nine years.

The studio has built a reputation for welcoming dancers of all experience levels, from beginners to competitive performers.

The studio is also launching a Summer Boot Camp series beginning July 18 and continuing every Saturday through Aug. 8. According to Fred Astaire Dance Studios Delray Beach, the classes are designed to help participants learn ballroom and Latin dance fundamentals in a fun, supportive environment.

Another upcoming event is a DJ Latin Dance Night open to the public on July 31 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Martinez and Sepulveda are also preparing to teach a dance class at Florida Atlantic University beginning in August.

Dance-based fitness and social activities continue growing in popularity across South Florida as residents look for new ways to stay active and meet people offline. Ballroom and Latin dance studios have increasingly become gathering spaces focused on movement, wellness and connection.

More information about upcoming events and classes is available at FredAstaireDelrayBeach.com.

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