CROS Ministries hosts Hustle to End Hunger 5K as food insecurity rises in Palm Beach County

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — CROS Ministries is preparing for its annual Hustle to End Hunger 5K as the nonprofit warns food insecurity continues to rise across Palm Beach County.

During WPTV’s "Shining A Light" segment Wednesday morning, executive director Ruth Mageria said more than 200,000 people in Palm Beach County do not have enough to eat.

WATCH BELOW: Hustle to End Hunger 5K helps families facing food insecurity

Hustle to End Hunger 5K helps families facing food insecurity

"The numbers are up in terms of who's food insecure," Mageria said. "(About) 200,000 individuals here in Palm Beach County don't have enough to eat."

The Hustle to End Hunger 5K will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach. The event raises money for CROS Ministries food assistance programs serving Palm Beach and Martin counties.

Mageria encouraged community members to participate in the race or volunteer to support the organization’s mission.

"What you can do to help is come to the Hustle to End Hunger 5K on Saturday, October 3rd at John Prince Park," Mageria said.

Registration for the event is available online, and viewers can receive a 15% discount using the code "WPTV" or "FOX29" in all capital letters, according to organizers.

Volunteers spent the morning packing race bags and organizing supplies inside the CROS Ministries warehouse in Lake Worth Beach.

The race is also drawing support from local community groups, including Pineapple Grove Run Club.

"We’re bringing the two communities together to raise awareness for hunger, and we’re excited," said Rob Cordoba, a founder of Pineapple Grove Run Club and CROS board member.

CROS Ministries operates food pantries, meal programs and produce recovery initiatives throughout the region. The nonprofit has reported growing demand for food assistance amid rising grocery and housing costs.

The organization also encourages residents to volunteer. Students can also receive volunteer service hours through the organization, according to volunteers at the event.

Click here for more information about the Hustle to End Hunger 5K and volunteer opportunities.

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