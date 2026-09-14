Cowgirls & Pilates event at Ranch 22 in Wellington supports The LOW nonprofit

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A western-themed wellness event in Wellington is bringing together fitness, philanthropy and community support for a local nonprofit focused on helping people through difficult times.

Cowgirls & Pilates will take place Oct. 10 at Ranch 22 near Wellington, with proceeds supporting The LOW, also known as Light of the World, a nonprofit based at the ranch.

WATCH BELOW: Cowgirls & Pilates event to be held next month

Cowgirls & Pilates event brings wellness and purpose to Wellington

During WPTV's "Shining A Light" segment, organizers said the event was created to give back while building meaningful community connections.

"We wanted to give back to the community, and being able to put this together is a way for us to be able to donate to The LOW and give back," said Melanie Gayahpersad with Cowgirls & Pilates.

Jessie Hodgens said the event is designed to combine fun with purpose.

"The purpose is to show that in communities you can have these fun events, but also make sure there's meaning behind it," Hodgens said.

Ranch 22 owner Nikki said The LOW serves people facing difficult life circumstances and uses the ranch environment, horses and community support to help people heal.

"The LOW is our nonprofit organization, the Light of the World, and Ranch 22 is our home where we get to love on those in the community that are going through dark times,” Nikki said.

She said events like Cowgirls & Pilates help sustain the nonprofit’s outreach efforts.

"We're so grateful for events like this because it helps sustain our mission," Nikki said. "It helps give back to the community in ways that we can continue to serve with our animals, with our horses, and we’re just so grateful to be a part of something so meaningful."

The event will feature Pilates classes, wellness activations, local vendors and opportunities for attendees to connect outdoors at the ranch.

Amanda Di Leo with Jetset Pilates Wellington said the event offers a different experience from traditional studio workouts.

"It is amazing bringing the community together for an experience that's typically done in our studio on our custom reformers," Di Leo said. "But it's also bringing it to life on a mat and giving local businesses the opportunity to be featured."

Organizers say the event reflects growing interest in wellness experiences that also support local causes and nonprofits throughout Palm Beach County.

Cowgirls & Pilates will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Ranch 22 in Wellington.

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