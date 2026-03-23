T.A. Walker shares screening journey to urge early detection during awareness month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Five years ago, in 2021, I was diagnosed with colon cancer, and Dr. Juliet Ray at HCA Florida JFK Hospital performed a resection that quite literally saved my life.

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WPTV's T.A. Walker shares why early colon cancer screening, detection matters

Fast forward to March 2026, and here I am — back in the hospital for my three-year surveillance colonoscopy (I’ve had others since). And because March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, I decided to take you along for the ride.

What They Found

During the colonoscopy, Dr. Ray found one polyp, which she removed on the spot with a cold snare. This isn’t just a routine check — it’s proof that screenings work. Polyps can be precancerous, and catching them early can prevent the disease from ever developing.

Why This Matters

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. But here’s the thing — it’s also one of the most preventable, thanks to screenings like colonoscopies. The American Cancer Society now recommends starting screenings at age 45 (I was 44 and had stage 1), or earlier if you have a history like mine.

I’m living proof that early detection and surveillance can save your life. If sharing my story gets even one person to pick up the phone and book their screening, then this little troublemaker has done his job.

Symptoms to Watch For

Persistent changes in bowel habits (constipation, diarrhea, narrowing)

Blood in stool (bright red or dark)

Unexplained weight loss

Abdominal pain or cramping

Fatigue



My story isn’t just about beating cancer — it’s about staying vigilant, keeping your sense of humor, and making screenings part of your life. Whether you have symptoms, family history, or think you’re “too young,” please talk to your doctor.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.