Celebrating Small Business Month in West Palm Beach: 1909 founder on AI’s disruption and opportunity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, the creative hub 1909 is celebrating Small Business Month by addressing a challenge many local entrepreneurs are facing, the rapid disruption brought on by artificial intelligence.

Celebrating Small Business Month: Inside 1909 and the Role AI Plays in Disrupting Entrepreneurs

Founder and creative director Danielle Casey told WPTV’s T.A. Walker that AI is shaking up operations across industries.

“Huge disruption,” Casey said. “We’re seeing some members really take advantage of the opportunity. We’re actually positive about this, but there are other members that are very unsure. It’s a very weird time right now.”

To help, Casey said 1909 will launch a special training series starting May 19, designed to teach entrepreneurs how to operate more efficiently in the AI era. The sessions aim to help business owners save time and money, while navigating new technologies.

Why This Matters Now

Artificial intelligence has moved from theory to practice in small business workflows, impacting marketing, customer service, and creative output. For West Palm Beach, where independent shops and startups are a cornerstone of the community, leaders like 1909 are stepping in to ensure local businesses adapt and thrive rather than fall behind.

Casey emphasized the importance of staying connected.

“We provide access to mentorship, programs, and training that help founders build sustainable, successful businesses,” she said.

Small Business Month is an opportunity for 1909 to showcase more than its co-working desks. Since opening in 2018, the organization has helped launch 200 businesses, provided more than 826 hours of mentorship, and generated $156 million in economic impact for Palm Beach County.

For more information about the AI training series, visit weare1909.org .

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