Carnaval Palm Beaches to celebrate Hispanic culture, business and community leadership

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new event celebrating Hispanic culture, business leadership and community impact is coming to Palm Beach County.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches is launching the inaugural Carnaval Palm Beaches on Sept. 12 at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach. Organizers say the event will recognize Hispanic-owned businesses, community leaders and cultural contributions across the region ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Carnaval Palm Beaches celebrates Hispanic business and culture

"An important thing that we do is to help bring people together," said Michael Zeff, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches. "Together create connections and celebrate the people and businesses that help our economy grow."

Zeff said the Chamber created Carnaval Palm Beaches to recognize the growing impact of the Hispanic community throughout Palm Beach County.

The event will feature cultural performances, community leaders, food and business recognition awards.

Brandon Cabrera, founder and CEO of The BrandX Company, said the event is important for future generations growing up in Palm Beach County.

"When we celebrate Hispanic businesses, Hispanic leaders, it shows the younger generations, 'Hey, I can aspire to do that,'" Cabrera said. "I can aspire to make a commitment to our community and contribute to our great county."

Carolina Leon, founder and owner of El Atico restaurant and chair of the Chamber's Avanza committee, shared traditional Colombian food during WPTV's "Shining A Light" segment previewing the event.

"We brought a little piece of Colombia," Leon said. "We have empanadas, we have pastry guava, we have pandebonos, and we believe that the people [learn about our] culture through the food."

Leon also credited the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches for helping Hispanic-owned businesses grow and build stronger community connections.

"The chamber is helping me to grow, to educate more, and we are building a community here," Leon said.

Organizers say Carnaval Palm Beaches is designed to strengthen connections across Palm Beach County while highlighting the contributions Hispanic entrepreneurs, nonprofits and leaders continue to make throughout South Florida.

Click here for additional information about Carnaval Palm Beaches.

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