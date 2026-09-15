Boca Helping Hands, FAU tackle hunger with cereal drive during Shula Bowl in Boca Raton

BOACA RATON, Fla. — Boca Helping Hands, Florida Atlantic University Athletics and community partners are teaming up again for the 5th annual Tackle Hunger cereal drive during the upcoming FAU-FIU Shula Bowl in Boca Raton.

The event encourages fans attending Saturday’s football game at Flagler Credit Union Stadium to bring unopened boxes of cereal to help local families facing food insecurity. Fans who donate cereal will receive a free ticket to a future FAU home football game, organizers said.

Boca Helping Hands, FAU tackle hunger with cereal drive

"Believe it or not, there are 50,000 young people who go hungry every day in our community," said Dr. Andrew Hagen, CEO of Boca Helping Hands. "Of course, we want them to have enough to eat, so they can do well in school and be successful."

Hagen said breakfast foods like cereal are some of the most needed — and least donated — items at food pantries.

"Morning breakfast is so important," Hagen said. "It's hard for families to get up and cook a full meal if they have the assets to do it, but a box of cereal worked for me when I was growing up."

The cereal drive is part of Hunger Action Month efforts across South Florida aimed at raising awareness about food insecurity and increasing donations for local nonprofits.

John Tull, general manager for FAU Sports Properties, said the partnership with Boca Helping Hands continues growing each year through the football program and fan support.

"We're proud to host this weekend the 5th annual Cereal4All food drive at the Owls game," Tull said. "Bring cereal and get a ticket to a future game. It’s that simple."

Saturday’s matchup between FAU and FIU is the annual Shula Bowl rivalry game.

"It's winning in paradise on and off the field," Tull said. "This is a community partnership with Boca Helping Hands. We couldn't be more excited about collecting cereal this Saturday."

Robes Law Group also joined the campaign this season through the "Tackle Hunger, Tackle for a Loss" initiative. The firm will donate $26 to Boca Helping Hands for every FAU tackle for loss during the football season in recognition of the Owls' 26th football season.

"A tackle for loss is when the defense tackles the opposing team behind the line of scrimmage,” said Thomas Robes of Robes Law Group. “For every tackle for loss, Robes Law Group is donating $26 to help with this drive."

Boca Helping Hands serves more than 40,000 people annually through food assistance, workforce development and support programs across Palm Beach County.

Organizers say the need for food assistance remains high as many South Florida families continue facing rising grocery and housing costs.

Fans interested in supporting the cereal drive can attend the FAU-FIU game Saturday night in Boca Raton or learn more at the Boca Helping Hands Tackle Hunger website.

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