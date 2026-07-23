Big Taste of Martin County returns to support Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs

STUART, Fla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties is preparing for the return of Big Taste of Martin County, a food and spirits event scheduled for Oct. 6 at Atlantic Aviation in Stuart.

Organizers say the annual fundraiser brings together local restaurants, chefs and community partners to support mentoring programs for children across the Treasure Coast. Guests can sample food, wine and beer from area businesses while participating restaurants compete for Big Taste awards and local bragging rights.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, the event helps fund mentorship opportunities for children who are currently waiting to be matched with a mentor, known as a “Big.”

The nonprofit said community members can support the mission by purchasing tickets, attending the event or volunteering to become a mentor.

Spritz Stuart plans to feature several menu items during the event promotion, including a Tuscan salmon dish, a smash burger and a specialty cocktail called the “Fig & Flame.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties serves children and families throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties through one-on-one mentoring relationships designed to support academic achievement, confidence and personal growth.

Community events like Big Taste of Martin County continue to grow in popularity across South Florida as nonprofits look for new ways to connect residents with local causes while supporting area businesses and restaurants.

More information about the event and mentorship opportunities is available through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

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