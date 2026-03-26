Barbie Dream Fest is bringing life-size fun, celebrity guests to Broward County Convention Center

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida is about to turn pink this weekend for three days of immersive fun, inspiring conversations and a celebration of more than six decades of Barbie magic.

Barbie Dream Fest is landing at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale from March 27–29.

Fans, families and kids of all ages can step inside a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, lace up their skates for an ’80s-themed disco rink, or try a makeover at the Totally Hair Glam Bar. The festival also features the Ultimate Barbie Fashion Show, where attendees can hit the runway in their best Barbie-inspired looks.

But Barbie Dream Fest is about more than play — it’s packed with empowering experiences. Visitors can meet a star-studded lineup of trailblazers from sports, science, and creativity, including:



Serena Williams, tennis legend and cultural icon, receiving the inaugural Barbie Dream Fest Icon Award

WNBA star Angel Reese

Aerospace engineer Dr. Swati Mohan

Olympic fencer and entrepreneur Ibtihaj Muhammad

Autism advocate Madison Marilla

Historian Robin Gerber

Guests can contribute to the Limitless Dream Wall, explore the Beyond the Stars installation highlighting Barbie’s space legacy, and enjoy the South Florida debut of Barbie The Movie: In Concert performed live by an all-women orchestra.

For tickets and info: barbiedreamfest.com

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