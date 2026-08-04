Arts Garage Doodle Art Fundraiser in Delray Beach to benefit local arts programs

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Arts Garage in Delray Beach is turning celebrity sketches into community support through a new online fundraising campaign designed to benefit local arts programming across South Florida.

The nonprofit venue recently launched its Celebrity Doodle Auction, featuring original artwork created by celebrities from entertainment, music, sports, media and the arts. According to Arts Garage, all proceeds from the auction support its mission to provide diverse and accessible performing and visual arts experiences for the community.

Bidding remains open through Aug. 12, with organizers aiming to raise $25,000.

Featured contributors include Aubrey Plaza, Gina Gershon, Ann Hampton Callaway, Carmine Appice, Néstor Torres, Chris Abbott, Anthony Firkser, Brad Alexander, Kevin Kallaugher, Leslie Gold, also known as “Radio Chick,” and Moses Ros.

Arts Garage said each participant received a blank canvas and complete creative freedom, resulting in a collection of one-of-a-kind doodles, drawings and artistic creations.

The fundraiser is entirely online, allowing supporters across South Florida and beyond to participate. Organizers say the campaign combines creativity and community engagement while helping sustain arts programming in Delray Beach.

Arts leaders say community support remains critical as nonprofit arts organizations continue navigating rising operational costs and evolving audience habits. Fundraisers like this one help organizations maintain educational programming, performances and public access to creative spaces in Palm Beach County.

Arts Garage has become a cultural destination in downtown Delray Beach, hosting concerts, theater productions, comedy performances and art exhibitions throughout the year.

The auction can be viewed online at https://artsgarage.org/auctions/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.