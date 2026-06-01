Armory Art Center summer camp brings art to life in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Armory Art Center is kicking off summer with a colorful splash, debuting a lineup of camps and programs designed for artists of all ages, according to Education Director Vita Litvak.

From splatter painting inspired by mid-20th-century art movements to workshops exploring global styles and cultures, the creative offerings aim to engage participants from young children to adults.

WATCH BELOW: Armory Art Center summer camp brings art to life

West Palm Beach’s Armory Art Center makes a splash with summer camp drip painting

Why This Matters Now

As summer begins, arts organizations across Palm Beach County are working to reach residents seeking enrichment close to home. The Armory’s broad range of offerings — from youth camps to adult intensives — reflects a growing trend of accessible, community-based creativity.

Details for participants

Summer camp sessions run in various formats through August, with registration available at armoryart.org . The center offers scholarships, Litvak confirmed, ensuring that cost isn’t a barrier for budding artists.

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