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Armory Art Center summer camp brings art to life in West Palm Beach

T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on the creativity happening right here in West Palm Beach. Watch as summer camp at the Armory Art Center turns blank canvases into bursts of color — and connects artists of all ages with the joy of painting. This is why we live here.
West Palm Beach’s Armory Art Center makes a splash with summer camp drip painting
West Palm Beach's Armory Art Center launches creative summer camps for all ages, featuring splatter painting and community programs.
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Armory Art Center is kicking off summer with a colorful splash, debuting a lineup of camps and programs designed for artists of all ages, according to Education Director Vita Litvak.

From splatter painting inspired by mid-20th-century art movements to workshops exploring global styles and cultures, the creative offerings aim to engage participants from young children to adults.

WATCH BELOW: Armory Art Center summer camp brings art to life

West Palm Beach’s Armory Art Center makes a splash with summer camp drip painting

Why This Matters Now

As summer begins, arts organizations across Palm Beach County are working to reach residents seeking enrichment close to home. The Armory’s broad range of offerings — from youth camps to adult intensives — reflects a growing trend of accessible, community-based creativity.

Details for participants

Summer camp sessions run in various formats through August, with registration available at armoryart.org. The center offers scholarships, Litvak confirmed, ensuring that cost isn’t a barrier for budding artists.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

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