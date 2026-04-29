ANGARI Foundation expands drift card study to Boca Raton to track pollution in Palm Beach County waterways

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The ANGARI Foundation is making waves in Boca Raton, literally ,with its 15th Lake Worth Lagoon Drift Card Study, now expanded to Silver Palm Park. The citizen science experiment deploys small, eco-friendly, bright purple wooden drift cards into local waters to help track pollution movement and marine debris in Palm Beach County waterways.

Somerset Academy Boca has adopted the new Boca Raton site and will help release cards for future studies on Friday, May 1 at 12 p.m. Students will decorate the colorful cards, which measure 4 by 6 inches. Once deployed, these cards may travel miles, sometimes as far north as New Smyrna Beach or as far south as the Hillsboro Inlet.

Laura Jessop, ANGARI’s Community Outreach Programs and Education manager, said expanding to Boca was “a natural step” thanks to strong local interest. This location’s proximity to an inlet and heavily trafficked waterway offers valuable opportunities for gathering meaningful environmental data.

The public is encouraged to look for and report any drift cards they find along shorelines. ANGARI maintains an interactive ArcGIS digital map where anyone can explore data from past experiments, view environmental observations, and see where the cards have been recovered.

The experiment is supported by the Great Charity Challenge and includes local school and community partners.

If you find a drift card, take a photo of both sides, note the location, date, and time, and email it to lagoondrift@angari.org and please don’t throw it back into the water.

For more information on the Lake Worth Lagoon Drift Card Study, visit angari.org/lagoondrift .

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