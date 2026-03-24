Air Supply brings 50th Anniversary Tour to Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The iconic pop-rock duo Air Supply will make a stop in Palm Beach County as part of their 50th Anniversary Celebration, bringing their timeless ballads, playful banter, and brand-new music to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on April 17.

Known worldwide for chart-toppers like Lost in Love, All Out of Love, Every Woman in the World, The One That You Love and Here I Am, Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell have been touring nearly nonstop for decades. Their Kravis Center performance comes just months after releasing A Matter of Time, their first studio album in 15 years, out Dec. 3 on digital and vinyl.

Adding fresh flair to the stage, Hitchcock says he and Russell were inspired by a documentary to bring cello players into their live show:

“I told Graham he should watch it and of course, the next thing we are doing is interviewing cello players. It adds something special to the audio, and also visually it looks great. It makes us look like we have some kind of class now,” Hitchcock joked.

And yes — they’re laughing just as much as the audience.

“I said, ‘This is really weird. There is a lot of old people in the audience.’ And he said, ‘Well they were there when we started. We’re in our ‘70s now and so are they,’” Hitchcock added with a laugh.

The April show promises a mix of beloved hits and fresh tunes from A Matter of Time, including their pandemic-inspired single Wrap My Arms Around You.

Heads up, the Kravis Center said they only have a few hundred tickets left.

Air Supply — 50th Anniversary Celebration

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Dreyfoos Hall at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, West Palm Beach

Tickets: Starting at $57.50; available at kravis.org

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