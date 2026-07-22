$9 million renovation to transform Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton is undergoing a $9 million renovation designed to modernize the longtime community gathering space and expand programming opportunities for families across South Palm Beach County.

Leaders at the Levis JCC say the 31,000-square-foot renovation will create a more accessible, welcoming and state-of-the-art campus aimed at serving future generations.

The JCC said the project comes as Boca Raton and surrounding communities continue to grow rapidly. He said the organization’s programs are rooted in Jewish values and traditions while remaining open to the broader community, adding that inclusivity remains a major organizational priority.

The renovation includes upgraded gathering spaces, enhanced community areas and a new amphitheater designed to host arts, culture and educational programming.

The Levis JCC has long served as a hub for arts, culture, youth programming and family activities in South Palm Beach County. Stephanie Owitz, vice president of arts, culture and learning, said the renovation will strengthen the organization’s ability to expand those offerings.

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Owitz said the updated facility will support programming across all age groups, including educational opportunities, cultural events and youth activities designed to bring families together.

Community members connected to the organization say the center plays an important role in their lives and helps create lasting relationships across generations.

The renovation reflects a broader effort among community organizations in Boca Raton to modernize facilities while meeting the changing needs of residents moving into the area.

Construction is currently underway at the campus located at 21050 95th Ave. S. in Boca Raton.

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