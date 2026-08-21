70 truckloads of dirt brought to Amerant Bank Arena ahead of Monster Jam this weekend

SUNRISE, Fla. — Monster Jam is returning to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise this weekend with monster trucks, freestyle stunts and family-friendly entertainment that transforms the home of the Florida Panthers into a dirt-filled arena.

Crews brought in about 70 truckloads of dirt to convert the hockey arena into a Monster Jam course, according to driver Tony Ochs of JCB DIGatron.

“Isn’t it amazing how they can transform this thing from a hockey arena to a dirt track, back to a hockey arena within a matter of hours?” Ochs said during an interview with WPTV’s T.A. Walker. “When this thing’s all said and done with, these guys will have this thing loaded out of here maybe four hours.”

Monster Jam events are scheduled for Aug. 22-23 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise. Featured trucks include Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Sparkle Smash and JCB DIGatron.

Ochs said fans can expect high-flying stunts and technical tricks throughout the weekend.

“We’re flying these things high, we’re doing crazy backflips, some of the most technical moves you’ve ever seen in a Monster Jam truck,” Ochs said. “We’re out here all weekend creating core memories.”

The drivers say the reactions from children and families make the experience rewarding.

“The most rewarding part is when I pop out of that window after I do a crazy freestyle and I look around, I see all the kids smiling ear to ear, jaw on the floor, because they’ve just seen the most spectacular thing they’ve ever seen in their life,” Ochs said.

Fans attending the Sunrise event will also see Sparkle Smash, driven by Kayla Blood. During a live appearance at the arena, Sparkle Smash fired confetti from its signature unicorn horn, drawing cheers from the crowd and adding another layer of spectacle to the event.

Monster Jam organizers say the weekend also includes pit parties, driver meet-and-greets and behind-the-scenes opportunities for fans to get close to the trucks and crews.

Tickets and event information are available at MonsterJam.com.

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