2nd Annual Galbani Festa Italiana bringing Italian flavor and fun to Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — If you’ve been craving a taste of Italy without hopping on a flight, the Wellington Amphitheater is serving up three days of pasta, music, and family fun at the Second Annual Galbani Festa Italiana of Wellington, April 17–19.

Food, Music & Culture

Daniela Martino, Singer/Performer

From sausage and peppers to zeppoles and gelato, festival-goers can enjoy Italian classics while taking in performances from entertainers like Lucas Prata, Cynthia (“Dream Girl”), Angelo Venuto, and Franco Corso. Friday night kicks off with Freestyle music, Saturday features The Atlantic City Boys paying tribute to Frankie Valli, and Sunday wraps up with Tony Quaranti’s “Sinatra Songbook” plus Anthony Nunziata.

VIP Experience & Specialty Gardens

While admission is free, guests can upgrade to VIP reserved stage pods or VIP villas via Eventbrite—complete with cocktail service. Sip Birra Moretti at the Moretti Beer Garden or Spritz Del Conte wines in the Wine Garden, and relax at the Schumacher Auto Group family picnic area.

Cooking & Competitions

Celebrity Chef Marco Sciortino

On the La Cucina Galbani cooking stage, Celebrity Chef Marco Sciortino will serve up signature dishes blending authentic Italian flavors with innovative twists. Don’t miss the free Voga Wine seminars, pizza-eating contest hosted by The Sicilian Oven, and Galbani’s Celebrity Cheese Stacking Competition for Charity.

Family Fun & Charity

Kids can enjoy rides, carnival games, Mario & Luigi photo ops, and activities with nonprofit Little Smiles, which helps children impacted by illness, homelessness, or tragedy.

Festival Details

Where: Wellington Amphitheater

When:

Friday, April 17: 4–10 p.m.

Saturday, April 18: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday, April 19: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Free parking and shuttle service from The Mall at Wellington Green.

More info: wellingtonfestaitaliana.com

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